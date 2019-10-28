The final days of early voting are here, and so far there haven’t been many ballots cast ahead of the November 5 election. Though this week provides additional opportunity for people in Rockmart to get to the polls before next Tuesday.
A week of polling in municipal elections with an additional location open to Rockmart voters who want to participate in the Mayor’s election can do so through Friday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nathan Dean Community Center at 604 Goodyear St.
Polling remains open in Cedartown at the Board of Elections office through the end of the week as well for voters who want to cast ballots in the Cedartown Commission special election.
Elections Director Lee Ann George reported that since early voting began on October 15, only 50 people had voted by the close of business of Friday, October 25.
On the ballot for the municipal elections in 2019 is a four-man Aragon City Council race for 2019.
That includes Council Member and local business owner Judd Fee seeking a new term in office this year, longtime Aragon resident and former council member from years past Buddy Tanner, former Aragon City employee and volunteer firefighter Mike Long Jr., and Aragon resident Gary Shindelbower.
In Rockmart, the decision is being made to determine who replaces Mayor Steve Miller after he concludes two terms in office and steps down as he promised to do when he first ran for the seat.
Former council member and businessman Sherman Ross is running for the seat against Mark Lumpkin, a two-plus decade veteran of the Polk School District as an educator and in recent years Central Office administrator, and co-owner of WZOT Radio.
In Cedartown, the special election to determine who fills the rest of the term previously held by Commissioner Jordan Hubbard is between Sam Branch and Randell Brazier.
Branch, a native of Cedartown who works at Suntrust Bank and Gammage Funeral Home, announced his intentions to run ahead of qualifying in past weeks. He also is a member of the Cedartown Civic Arts Commission, and is a member of the Exchange Club.
Brazier, former Code Enforcement Officer with the Polk County Police Department after a long career in public safety, seeks to extend his involvement in helping the community by seeking the seat as well.
Uncontested candidates this year include Aragon’s future mayor Debbie Pittman, who was the only person to qualify for the seat after she decided to give up her current position on the city council. In January, she’ll be replacing outgoing Mayor Garry Baldwin after he chose not to run for a new term.
In Cedartown, Andrew Carter and Dale Tuck will both get to start new terms in January without opposition as well. The incumbent pair qualified back in August to keep their seats and went uncontested in the upcoming city vote.
They are also joined by several Rockmart City Council members who are on the ballot in November by themselves. In Ward 2, Marty Robinson will be replacing James Payne on City Council without competition, and Rick Stone will get a new term in office as well. Rockmart’s special election to fill the unexpired time of Ross will be filled by Mike Bradley.
Of additional note, there’s no Saturday voting in Polk County for city elections in 2019. The Saturday vote will return in 2020 with presidential elections upcoming.