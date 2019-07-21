Polk County locals have about a week left to explore ‘A Universe of Stories’ with this year’s summer reading program, and there are still plenty of events to keep local astronauts entertained before school starts back.
This week, Cedartown’s events include a 10 a.m. computer class on July 25, a 12 p.m. stitching session on July 26, and 1 p.m. movie on July 27. There are no special events planned for July 23 or July 24.
Rockmart’s upcoming events include a 4 p.m. crochet and knitting session on July 23, a 5 p.m. computer class on July 25, a 2 p.m. showing of ‘How to Train Your Dragon- Hidden World’ on July 26, and another free-play LEGO session on July 27.
July 26 is also the last day for Rockmart locals to pick up a free lunch at the library.
