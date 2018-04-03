“One of you will betray me,” Jesus claimed at the Last Supper.
The famous line could be heard inside Anna Kresge Memorial United Church as reenactors and onlookers alike came together for a dramatization of the original Maundy Thursday.
Like Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting ‘The Last Supper,” the performance focused on what many believe to be the most dramatic part of the meal.
Jesus claims he will be betrayed; the Apostles wrestle with the idea they are responsible. As the men speak, the audience is challenged to ask themselves if they identify with those who believe they are capable of betrayal.
“(The goal) was to bring Jesus front and center,” Chairperson of the Invite Committee Jill Wells said. “We’ve had Christmas plays and stuff, but this is the first live performance like this. It means different things to different people. Different people are along in their faith differently. Last night they did a dress rehearsal, and my granddaughter said ‘I didn’t know Peter had a knife.’ They learn little things.”
The church offered Holy Communion to any attendees after the performance.
Inspired by the Last Supper, bread is used to represent Christ’s body and wine is used to represent Christ’s blood, and the event was concluded with the church taking offerings for The Matthew Initiative.
The organization trains church members to minister children and youth, and Anna Kresge UMC intends to mark their ten year anniversary with a gift.
Anna Kresge’s events for Easter included a March 24 Brunch with the Bunny, along sunrise and regular morning services over the weekend in celebration of the holiday on Sunday.