Editor’s note: These are the final batch of Santa letters we received for the 2018 holiday season, and we thank all the children who participated and wrote in for St. Nick ahead of his Christmas ride around the world. If we didn’t get your letter in, we hope that you will send us something we can include online this week to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net. Additionally, we did the best we could with some of the handwriting we received from letters brought in, so bear with us Santa. Additionally, don’t forget us here at the office. We promise we’ve all been good this year. – KM
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you have had a good vacation. We are students in Ms. Wilson’s and Ms. Camp’s kindergarten class at Westside Elementary. Max the Elf came to our classroom. He is watching for you. For Christmas could you please bring: a cat for Carson, Kendall would like a doll that cries, Alyse wants saddle blanket for her horse, Wren would like a toy soldier, Corbin wants a X-Box, Melinda wants a video game, Isaac wants a video game, Fallon wants a video game, Ana wants a teddy bear, Kaiden wants clothes, Payton would like a Love a Bella doll, Chad wants a RC, Karlee wants a LOL doll, Olivia wants a Barbie Dream House, Saul wants a car, Eduardo wants a video game, Ethan wants a video game, Daymon wants a video game, Claramae wants a Hatchimal, Damian wants a tablet, Aaron wants a video game, Raelynn wants a LOL doll, Christopher wants a video game, and Mayson wants a X-Box.
Thank you,
Ms. Wilson’s and Ms. Camp’s Kindergarten Class
P. S. Please have a safe flight and be careful on Christmas Eve.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson Warren Ottinger. I am eight years old and I am in 2nd grade at Westside Elementary and Mrs. Harrell is my teacher. I have been pretty good this year. I want a Nintendo Switch, a bow and arrow and a LA Dodgers Justin Turner jersey.
Love,
Jaxson
Dear Santa,
My name is Jasper Charles Ottinger. I am 10 months old. This is my 1st Christmas. I love to play with balls, trucks and cars. Mickey Mouse is my favorite. I will be happy with whatever you bring me.
Love,
Jasper
Dear Santa,
please bring me a dirt bike, hunting stuff, a spiderman, and a play Christmas tree. I have only been a little bit bad Santa.
Love,
Rylan Scott Bright
4 years old
Dear Santa,
I want lots of babies and bottles, pocketbook, nail polish, and lipstick. I’ve been a good girl when by bother isn’t mean to me. Merry Christmas Santa
Love,
Harper Elise Bright
2 years old
Dear Santa,
I would like a Scruff-a-Luvs Rescue Pet and a Baby Doll.
Love, Emma
Dear Santa,
I would like a Trampoline and a Scruff-a-Luvs Rescue Pet.
Be Safe on your Christmas Trip.
Love, Lily
Dear Santa,
I would like a Baby Doll and a L.O.L Bigger Surprise.
Love, Ashley
Dear Santa,
I want a Baby Bathtub.
Love, Adalyn
Dear Santa,
I want a Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal so that at night it can take up the other side of my bed. I would love it if it was as big as my couch.
Sincerely, Harmony Brown
Dear Santa,
I would like a real life bunny, with a cage decorated with flowers, the venom movie and sound track, a LOL pet and perfume. And I know it is not just about presents its about Jesus. Colored pencils, crayons, markers, coloring book.
From, Kayleigh Mitchell
Dear Santa,
I have bean nise this year. I hope I get a LOL Doll.
Love, Kate
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a LOL Bigger Surprise Doll.
Love, Bre
Dear Santa,
I want a grapic board, this book “Things I learned growing up” by James R. Next my dog wants a new bed and more toys.
Thanks, Savannah
Dear Santa,
I want a toy, a Little Pet Surprise. I love you Sanat.
Love, Kehha
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year and I love you. Give us presents but that is not what this is about, it is about Jesus birth. But on Christmas I want slim sqiushis.
Love,
J. Horse
Dear Santa,
I have been kinda sorta not really good but very good this year. I really want some dog toys for linkin and cosmo, some sharpias and new electronics. I love the fact that Christmas is Jesus B-day, December 25. Santa please read this. I will always remember Christmas.
Love,
Eliza
Dear Santa,
My name is Polly Baum and I am 10 years old. This year I have been very good. For Christmas please bring me a panda suit, a phon, gamer hed phones, ta go shopping, a hevy dutey jaket, a youtub chandl.
Love,
Polly
Dear Santa,
My name is Kanzie and I am 10 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a iPhone, ipad, big bag of M&M's, blue tooth speaker, to hear we never have to go to school again, mony, winter dresses, cute clothes to wear to school, and a cute book dog from justis.
Love,
Kanzie
Dear Santa,
I've been nice this year! This is my wish list. I want a Ipod case. a popsocket. And a new bed set.
Love,
Allie
Dear Santa,
I've been nice this year! This is my wish list. I want a IPad and a big bag chair and slime.
Love,
Hannah
Dear Santa,
I've been NICE this year! This is my wish list. A Astken and rake doll. i want the girl Maddison and some crafts, make up, paint, dog treats for dog, slime stuff and squschs.
Love,
Denise
Dear Santa,
My name is Megan Garrett and I am 11 years old. This year, I have been very nice. I dot know wut I wut for Christmas so suprise me.
From,
Megan
Dear Santa,
I've been NICE this year! This is my wish list:
Lego Friends Snow Resort Sets. RC Truck. Pomsie Pet "Patches". Barbie hiker. Panic! at the Disco newest CD.
Love,
Patience B.
Dear Santa,
I've been kind of good anywase this is what I want for Christmas. Please untamed, FnaF, legos, and stuffed animals and lots of new Nerf guns.
Love,
Lexie
Dear Santa,
My name is Kyndal A. Brown and I am 9 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me:
Nikes/black. Art stuff. Clothes/shoes.
Love,
Kyndal