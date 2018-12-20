Letters from Santa

Some of the artwork made available by the U.S. Postal Service. Cards postmarked from the North Pole are available for kids who write letters to Santa Claus. (Contributed)

Editor’s note: These are the final batch of Santa letters we received for the 2018 holiday season, and we thank all the children who participated and wrote in for St. Nick ahead of his Christmas ride around the world. If we didn’t get your letter in, we hope that you will send us something we can include online this week to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net. Additionally, we did the best we could with some of the handwriting we received from letters brought in, so bear with us Santa. Additionally, don’t forget us here at the office. We promise we’ve all been good this year. – KM

Dear Santa, 

How are you? I hope you have had a good vacation. We are students in Ms. Wilson’s and Ms. Camp’s kindergarten class at Westside Elementary. Max the Elf came to our classroom. He is watching for you. For Christmas could you please bring: a cat for Carson, Kendall would like a doll that cries, Alyse wants saddle blanket for her horse, Wren would like a toy soldier, Corbin wants a X-Box, Melinda wants a video game, Isaac wants a video game, Fallon wants a video game, Ana wants a teddy bear, Kaiden wants clothes, Payton would like a Love a Bella doll, Chad wants a RC, Karlee wants a LOL doll, Olivia wants a Barbie Dream House, Saul wants a car, Eduardo wants a video game, Ethan wants a video game, Daymon wants a video game, Claramae wants a Hatchimal, Damian wants a tablet, Aaron wants a video game, Raelynn wants a LOL doll, Christopher wants a video game, and Mayson wants a X-Box.

Thank you,     

Ms. Wilson’s and Ms. Camp’s Kindergarten Class

P. S. Please have a safe flight and be careful on Christmas Eve.

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxson Warren Ottinger. I am eight years old and I am in 2nd grade at Westside Elementary and Mrs. Harrell is my teacher. I have been pretty good this year. I want a Nintendo Switch, a bow and arrow and a LA Dodgers Justin Turner jersey.

Love,

Jaxson

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Jasper Charles Ottinger. I am 10 months old. This is my 1st Christmas. I love to play with balls, trucks and cars. Mickey Mouse is my favorite. I will be happy with whatever you bring me.

Love,

Jasper

 

Dear Santa,

please bring me a dirt bike, hunting stuff, a spiderman, and a play Christmas tree. I have only been a little bit bad Santa.

Love,

Rylan Scott Bright

4 years old

 

Dear Santa,

I want lots of babies and bottles, pocketbook, nail polish, and lipstick. I’ve been a good girl when by bother isn’t mean to me. Merry Christmas Santa

Love,

Harper Elise Bright

2 years old

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a Scruff-a-Luvs Rescue Pet and a Baby Doll.

Love, Emma

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a Trampoline and a Scruff-a-Luvs Rescue Pet.

Be Safe on your Christmas Trip.

Love, Lily

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a Baby Doll and a L.O.L Bigger Surprise.

Love, Ashley

 

Dear Santa,

I want a Baby Bathtub.

Love, Adalyn

 

Dear Santa,

I want a Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal so that at night it can take up the other side of my bed. I would love it if it was as big as my couch.

Sincerely, Harmony Brown

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a real life bunny, with a cage decorated with flowers, the venom movie and sound track, a LOL pet and perfume. And I know it is not just about presents its about Jesus.  Colored pencils, crayons, markers, coloring book.

From, Kayleigh Mitchell

 

Dear Santa,

I have bean nise this year. I hope I get a LOL Doll.

Love, Kate

 

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a LOL Bigger Surprise Doll.

Love, Bre

 

Dear Santa,

I want a grapic board, this book “Things I learned growing up” by James R. Next my dog wants a new bed and more toys.

Thanks, Savannah

 

Dear Santa,

I want a toy, a Little Pet Surprise. I love you Sanat.

Love, Kehha

 

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year and I love you. Give us presents but that is not what this is about, it is about Jesus birth. But on Christmas I want slim sqiushis.

Love,

J. Horse

 

Dear Santa,

I have been kinda sorta not really good but very good this year. I really want some dog toys for linkin and cosmo, some sharpias and new electronics. I love the fact that Christmas is Jesus B-day, December 25. Santa please read this. I will always remember Christmas.

Love,

Eliza

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Polly Baum and I am 10 years old. This year I have been very good. For Christmas please bring me a panda suit, a phon, gamer hed phones, ta go shopping, a hevy dutey jaket, a youtub chandl.

Love,

Polly

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Kanzie and I am 10 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a iPhone, ipad, big bag of M&M's, blue tooth speaker, to hear we never have to go to school again, mony, winter dresses, cute clothes to wear to school, and a cute book dog from justis.

Love,

Kanzie

 

Dear Santa,

I've been nice this year! This is my wish list. I want a Ipod case. a popsocket. And a new bed set.

Love,

Allie

 

Dear Santa,

I've been nice this year! This is my wish list. I want a IPad and a big bag chair and slime.

Love,

Hannah

 

Dear Santa,

I've been NICE this year! This is my wish list. A Astken and rake doll. i want the girl Maddison and some crafts, make up, paint, dog treats for dog, slime stuff and squschs.

Love,

Denise

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Megan Garrett and I am 11 years old. This year, I have been very nice. I dot know wut I wut for Christmas so suprise me.

From,

Megan

 

Dear Santa,

I've been NICE this year! This is my wish list:

Lego Friends Snow Resort Sets. RC Truck. Pomsie Pet "Patches". Barbie hiker. Panic! at the Disco newest CD.

Love,

Patience B.

 

Dear Santa,

I've been kind of good anywase this is what I want for Christmas. Please untamed, FnaF, legos, and stuffed animals and lots of new Nerf guns.

Love,

Lexie

 

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyndal A. Brown and I am 9 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me:

Nikes/black. Art stuff. Clothes/shoes.

Love,

Kyndal