The Polk County Commission is expected to take a vote tonight on a complaint over the Grady Road Landfill and its operator Waste Industries during tonight’s May regular session, but not before going into a closed session to discuss potential litigation.
It is the last item on the agenda for the night following a report given by County Attorney Brad McFall, one he has been giving to the board and for the public’s benefit to understand the process underway.
As you know, we did receive a response from Waste Industries to numerous bullet point items we asked them to address from an operational standpoint. The board continues to evaluate those responses and expect that we’ll have further conversation about that tomorrow night,” McFall said. “Other than that, the response gave proposed solutions, proposed timelines on the operational issues that primarily deal with litter, buzzards and odor control. Those seem to be the major items. So those are all works in progress at the present time.”
Hal Floyd did add a comment himself of his own that a new noise problem has been complained about by residents at the landfill.
“Since they have moved on the west side operationally, there have been complaints of noise coming from the equipment,” Floyd said. “The tailgates flapping and the noise. And so now that west side there are additional complaints of noise from early morning to mid-morning.”
McFall said the complaints portal through the county’s website has been helpful, and asked if any complaints of noise had been provided by the public through the website. Assistant County Manager Barry Atkison said he’d not seen any in when asked by McFall.
The complaint came off of Facebook, Floyd said in response.
“It was from some residents on the west side of the landfill,” he added.
Hulsey said that those who do have complaints about the landfill need to go to the county’s website at Polkgeorgia.org, where a portal exists with a link on the front page to provide complaints that can then be forwarded onto Waste Industries for response. She said that anyone who doesn’t have a computer can call Atkinson who will then take the complaint and file it on their behalf in the portal.
“We are sending them directly to Waste Industries and our attorney,” Hulsey said.
Commissioner Chuck Thaxton added his own complaint to the list, citing that drivers of tractor trailers bringing waste into the county aren’t properly stopping at the intersection at Grady Road and the landfill entrance.
During Monday’s work session, Grady Road resident and outspoken critic of the landfill Glenn Campbell said he re-ceived a letter in his mailbox from Jason Zapp, and after his wife made contact with him by e-mail had a sit-down with the Regional Vice President of Waste Industries. Campbell said he provided a long list of complaints and issues he has with the landfill, and added that Zapp took notes during their meeting.
“He said he wants everyone to call him or e-mail him with any questions or concerns,” Campbell said.
The board also set to vote on a number of other issues during the upcoming meeting. Those include ordinance changes, approval of bids for new Polk County Police and Sheriff’s Office vehicles and equipment to outfit them and tree removal, spending on a state contract price for a new tractor-based boom mower for Public Works, appointments to the Board of Ethics and more.
Commissioners also are expected to make agenda changes following the Monday night session and discussions over a number of items.