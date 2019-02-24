The Lady Jackets volleyball team ended their last season with a tough record but is already looking to make improvements for their upcoming season.
The team ended their 2018 season being ranked fifth in the region and having a 1-32 (1-5 7-AA) season record.
It has been confirmed that first year head coach Casey Born will be returning as the head coach, but Rockmart High School Athletic Director Barry Williams has high hopes for the season.
“I really think the transition this year will be a lot different,” Williams said. “We’ve had a lot of conversation about what we want to change as far as the coaches improving themselves and the players working hard in the offseason.”
Williams added that due to Rockmart having a face tough region teams, the volleyball girls will have to really work hard.
“It’s going to depend on the players putting forth a lot of effort in the summertime,” Williams said.
“The talent was young this year so we’re hoping that as the girls and coaches grow and improve, we can get back to that final four season,” Williams said, referring to Rockmart’s season in 2014 when they competed in the final four round of the state championship.
The Lady Jackets will gather for an information meeting sometime in April before having their tryouts in May and conditioning to begin in June.