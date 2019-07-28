The Lady Jackets volleyball team is gearing up for a bigger and better season than last year after preparation this summer.
After the varsity team ended their 2018 season being ranked fifth in the region and having a 1-32 (1-5 6-AA) season record, new head coach Krissie Jackson hopes to see improvement in the team’s statistics as she has brought new leadership and perspective to the program.
Jackson, with the help of new assistant and JV coach James Schroeder, has already implemented new ideas during summer conditioning days, including hosting a camp with collegiate and club-level volleyball coaches Noel and Lisa Carper.
The goal of the camp was to teach newer players the fundamentals of volleyball, while strengthening the varsity players’ skills before entering the season when school starts in August.
Schroeder believes the camp was a great experience for the players, as well as him and Jackson.
“I can already see improvement with each practice and I feel we are really coming together as a team,” Schroeder says.
Both the JV and Varsity teams are preparing for their first game shortly after the start of the school year on August 13 at Paulding County, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Look for a full-season schedule to come in the August 7 edition of the Standard Journal’s Sports section.