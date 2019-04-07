After earning the region title last year and advancing to the Elite 8 round of the state playoffs, the Lady Jackets tennis team has been working to earn the title for a third year in a row.
The girls tennis team is currently sitting at 15-1 and is seeded first heading into the 7-AA region tournament this week.
Last Thursday, the girls played their last regular season game against Rome, which was played later in the season due to the rain during the past few weeks.
Yesterday, Rockmart faced teams, including Coosa, for the first rounds of the region tournament and will play in the final rounds today at 10 a.m.
Head coach Kent Mathis said, “We are going into region play with the attitude that we want to finish as region champs. That would be a 3 peat for the girls.”
Mathis added that by finishing first or second in the region tournament, Rockmart will be guaranteed to play at home for the first round of the state playoffs.
In terms of competition, Mathis said that Dade and Armuchee are their main focuses in their region.
“Everyone has the potential to win on any day. Dade was tough competition, and Armuchee beat us earlier in the year,” Mathis said.
Check back for updates on the results from the 7-AA region tournament.