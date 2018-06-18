After their successful season in 2018, the Rockmart High School Lady Jackets tennis team is hard at work preparing for their 2019 season.
In 2018, the girls varsity tennis team finished first in the region and advanced up to the Elite 8 state competition. This summer, head coach Kent Mathis is encouraging his team to condition in the weight room and practice on the tennis courts in order to improve upon their past season.
“We’re not looking to rebuild, we want to reload,” Mathis said, “Some teams take two to three years to rebuild, but we want to reload our team with new players.”
Mathis believes that hard work during the off-season will allow the team to “reach further" in 2019.
After losing five seniors in 2018, Mathis hopes five of the nine returning JV players will fill those spots.
Mathis names Emma Evans and Mary Ella Owen as the two returning varsity players, confident they will lead the team to success in the upcoming season.
On June 5, their first day of optional conditioning, Haley Fairel, Maddie Ann Harp and Malorie Bradfield were working for three of those varsity spots.
“These three are definitely in the running for the five open starting positions,” Mathis said. These three girls are returning players from the 2018 JV team.