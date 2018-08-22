Improve to an early season 6-0; Luke celebrates 400th win
The Rockmart Lady Yellow Jackets softball program is absolutely on fire as the season starts, extending their opening season streak to five wins and not a single loss yet.
Their 6-0 record (3-0 Region 7-AA) also came with additional honors for head coach Steve Luke at week’s end last Thursday as the team and school took time out after a 15-o victory over Model to celebrate a big achievement.
Luke marked his 400th win in his coaching career – 86 of those coming with seniors who joined him at midfield for the honors.
The trio of wins during the past week moved the Lady Jackets into high gear on offense as they combined in three games to outscore opponents 24 runs to 3, with Model getting shut out completely in their contest in just three innings as the Lady Jackets put up a trio of runs in the first, eight in the second and four more to finish off the game in the third in front of a home crowd.
To start the week, the Lady Jackets traveled to Summerville to play the Chattooga County Lady Indians, racking up a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning and taking it to the seventh before scoring the go-ahead in the top of the inning, and holding off the batting order for the win.
Rockmart hosted Bremen for a mid-week 7-2 win as well.
This week, the Lady Jackets have the chance to extend their winning record in a trip on Tuesday after press time to Armuchee in a region game.
Rockmart put up a three-inning no-hitter shutout over the Lady Indi-ans, winning 16-0, and remaining undefeated in both the region and on the season thus far.
The Lady Jackets continue in 7-AA play on Thursday at home against Coosa and a pair of evening match-ups on Friday in a double header against South Effingham and North Paulding, followed by another on Saturday against Harrison and Etowah.
They’ll host Dade County to start next week back in region play on Tuesday.