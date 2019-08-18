The Rockmart Lady Jackets have nothing but good things to celebrate over the past two weeks of early season play. They’ve come away not only with opening wins against big teams, but remain undefeated in region play so far as well.
Rockmart sits at 4-0 through last week’s schedule of play, taking a 13-2 win over Pepperell and then an 8-6 win over Chattooga at home to keep at the top of the 7-AA rankings in a tie with Dade County, who has also remained 2-0 in region play so far.
In the Lady Jackets’ 7-AA opener last week, they wrapped up play in just five innings against the Lady Dragons.
Alexis Teems had three hits to lead a 15-hit day for the visiting Lady Jackets, who had a five-run rally in the top of the fifth that ultimately sealed the run-rule shortened win.
Kinsey Jones and Emma Evans each had three RBIs for Rockmart (3-0, 1-0 7-AA) while teammate Caroline Conring had two RBIs.
Pitcher Emily Register got the win for the Lady Jackets, striking out six while allowing just three hits.
Rockmart dealt the Lady Indians their first loss of the season when they hosted Chattooga for their region home opener last week as well.
Evans and Teems each had two hits for the Lady Jackets in the Region 7-AA game, while Mackenzie McNabb and Jones had two RBIs apiece.
Gracey Arnold got the win after throwing five innings and striking out two. Register closed the game and struck out three in the final two innings.
This week, Rockmart travels to Model after press time on Tuesday to play the 2-3 Lady Blue Devils, then hosts an Armuchee team that sat at 2-2 at press time on Sunday and tied with Model at 1-1 in region play.
This weekend the Lady Jackets take part in a double header hosting Villa Rica and Haralson County at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at The Rock. They’ll then have Coosa on August 27, host Cartersville on August 28 and finish off the month on August 29 heading to Dade County to face the Lady Wolverines.