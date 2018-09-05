The No. 1 Rockmart Lady Jackets softball team is on fire. Through midseason with 13 more games to play, they are still undefeated.
The team is so hot, they’ve put up 147 runs this season over their competition compared to the 21 runs scored against them, with three as the maximum number of runs they’ll allow an opposing team to score this season.
In their previous two region matchups, they’ve hosted a 15-3 routing of the Dade County Lady Wolverines, and a 16-1 finish over Gordon Central on the road.
During their Aug. 28 home win, the Lady Jackets allowed only four innings of play on their home turf, putting up a pair of runs in the first inning and three more in the third while keeping Dade County scoreless on the base pads.
Rockmart gave up their only three runs during the top of the fourth inning, and then laid on the offense and put up 10 before the umpires called the game on a 12-run ruling.
Later last week, Rockmart then went three innings against the Lady Warriors. The Lady Jackets put up four runs in the first and added twelve more in the second before the umpires called the game after getting the outs, but gave up a run to Gordon Central’s offense before it closed out.
The team is ranked by Maxpreps.com as the top in the state in Class AA, and has maintained a top ranking with ScoreATL and the AJC through the past three weeks in the state as well.
Right now, the Lady Jackets control their own destiny, and have some control over their destiny as the regular season continues onward in region play. Chattooga sits with their only loss to Rockmart in second place in Region 7-AA, while Dade and Pepperell take the third and fourth place spots with a pair off losses in region play on their record too.
The Lady Dragons next host Rockmart today at 5 p.m. in Lindale, followed by a Thursday matchup at home against Chattooga at 5:30 p.m., then have a weekend break before a Sept. 11 matchup against Model, then next Wednesday hosting Cedartown and then currently (at press time) eighth ranked Armuchee on Sept. 13.
Region play wraps up on Sept. 24 before the Lady Jackets go back into non-conference tournament play on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, and one last game against Gordon Central before the season ends on the road at Heard County.