Rockmart up 11-0 after region, tournament wins and extend streak to 28
If Rockmart Lady Jacket softball fans aren't yet buzzing with excitement as the early weeks of the season have unfolded in their favor, they better start flapping their wings fast.
As the paper was going to bed over the weekend on Saturday, the team stood at a record of 11-0 overall (5-0 in Region 7-AA) and haven’t lost a game since they played Calhoun last year on Sept. 16, 2017.
That’s a 28 game winning streak, including last year’s region championship and state championship runs.
The Lady Jackets started last week with a big win on the road at Armuchee on Aug. 21, topping the Lady Indians 16-0 in three innings of work, and going on two days later to do more offensive damage to region foe Coosa, who went down swinging in Rockmart’s 23-3 region win on Aug. 23.
They then stung in tournament play last Friday, Aug. 24 and Saturday, Aug. 25, where they won four more in a row over two days against South Effingham in a 8-2 win and North Paulding in a 2-1 victory.
Rockmart rounded out the second half of the weekend last Saturday with a 7-2 victory over Harrison, and a 4-3 win over Etowah.
In the past 11 games, Rockmart outscored the competition 116-15. That’s a 7.73 to 1 run scoring rate over their opposition on average through almost the first half of the season.
Rockmart is still right in the middle of their regular season for Region 7-AA, with upcoming games at home hosting Dade County after press time on Tuesday, then trips on Thursday to Gordon County before a break and a return to the schedule after Labor Day to Pepperell on Sept. 5.
That’ll put the Lady Jackets through the halfway point of the 26-game regular season, and are five games out before they face off against Cedartown at home on Wednesday, Sept. 12.