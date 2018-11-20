Rockmart took a 54-36 loss on their first play date of the season against Darlington, though it doesn't count against them on the record book.
The Lady Jackets hosted the Lady Tigers at home last Thursday night for a scrimmage game, allowing both teams to see what areas they need to improve on before their regular season games start after Thanksgiving break.
Rockmart definitely has talent and skill, but made small mistakes in which Darlington picked used to their advantage.
The Lady Jackets stayed, on-average, 12 points behind the Tigers throughout the night.
Senior Mollie Little put up 11 points on the scoreboard by hitting a three-pointer in the first quarter, and going two for four from the free throw line. Little played aggressively through the entire game and was the only Lady Jacket to hit double digits on the night.
Senior Desiree Williams was right behind Little, adding nine to the scoreboard and going one for two with her free throws.
“There were many positive things from the girls tonight, yet there are many little things we need to fix” head coach Tim Puckett said.
He added that by watching the film from the game, the girls will see their mistakes and areas that need improvement.
“Mollie Little showed tremendous adversity and I thought she played very well,” Puckett said. “She was very selective on her shots.".
“Desiree Williams also did a great job on her drives,” Puckett addeed.
Junior Anbria Daniels led the team verbally throughout the game, keeping a positive attitude and communicating to her teammates.
“It was everything I expected a scrimmage game to be,” Puckett said.
He said that the game allowed the team to try different defenses to see what worked and what didn't work.
Although Rockmart will not face Darlington again this season, the recent game gave the Lady Jackets experience playing a tougher team.
Rockmart will travel to East Paulding on November 27 for their first regular season game.