The Lady Jackets took a 69-44 win over the Lady Indians last week to round out a good run as the regular season continues.
Rockmart hosted Chattooga at home last Friday night for another 7-AA region game, but were ending the week on the road against Gordon Central as press time came around on Saturday afternoon.
With the win, Rockmart now holds an 8-6 (4-1 7-AA) season record and is ranked as second in the 7-AA region, right below Model. Chattooga now holds a 7-9 (4-3 7-AA) record and sits in the fifth place 7-AA region seat.
The region game night was certainly memorable as Sophomore Keyarah Berry received an award for reaching 1,000 points in her high school basketball career, which has been less than two years.
“The girls made some very good shot selections, which gave Keyarah a boost of confidence in herself,” head coach Tim Puckett said.
Berry impressively led the Lady Jackets against the Lady Indians, adding a huge total of 45 points to the scoreboard and going 12 for 16 at the free throw line.
Sophomore Megan Little also had an impact, putting up 15 points for the Lady Jackets and going four for four with her free throws.
“At first in the game, it didn't feel like we were playing good defense,” Puckett said. “But the girls got back in rhythm.”
“Emma Evans, Anbria Daniels, and Desiree Williamson did a fabulous job controlling the rebounds and securing the ball,” Puckett added. “Overall, though, Megan Little was one that had a great game.” Rockmart also early in the week took a 65-42 win on Jan. 8. They fell to Cedartown in a Thursday night home game 62-58.
The Lady Jackets are now preparing to face two region teams in a total of three upcoming games.
Rockmart travelled to Gordon Central on Saturday and will host Dade County on Tuesday. Later this week, Rockmart will host Gordon Central on Friday and travel to Chattooga on Saturday.
Dade County, Gordon Central, and Chattooga are ranked in order right below Rockmart in the region 7-AA standings, guaranteeing soon battles on the court.