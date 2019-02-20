Rockmart fans can celebrate the success thus far of the Lady Jackets basketball program this season as they play their Sweet 16 round game this evening against Elbert County.
Tip-off for the match-up with the Lady Blue Devils starts at 6 p.m. tonight. The 19-7 Lady Jackets are coming off a first round 72-45 win over Booker T. Washington last Friday and play an Elbert County team who comes in at 12-17 overall and got into the second round on a 47-45 win over Callaway in the opening round.
Rockmart won their first region championship since 1961 with their 7-AA tournament finish, and look to continue in the postseason tonight with a win over Elbert County.
Check back on Thursday for new updates from the Lady Jackets game tonight.