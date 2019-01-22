The Rockmart Lady Jackets are hoping to keep themselves in line as they hold onto the top of the region standings with only a single loss after another positive week under their belts as the region schedule continues.
The Lady Jackets stood at 11-6 overall and 7-1 in Region 7-AA to stay in first place, with the Model Lady Blue Devils a loss behind and ready for Rockmart to come calling in Shannon later this week.
Rockmart kept up a four game winning streak through the weekend at press time when they were on the road at Chattooga on Saturday, having taken a Jan. 12 win over Gordon Central on the road, then two more against Dade and Gordon Central to end the week.
The Lady Jackets hosted the Lady Wolverines for a 55-42 win on Tuesday, Jan. 15, followed up with a win on their home court again over the Lady Warriors on Friday night, Jan. 18 in a 75-59 finish.
Rockmart looked to hold off Chattooga over the weekend on Saturday, and had several more big games ahead on the schedule to remain dominant in the region.
Those include Pepperell on tonight in Lindale starting at 6 p.m., then a Friday in Shannon to face Model and this coming Saturday on the road in Treton to face Dade County for a second time in region play.
The Lady Jackets return home next Tuesday, Jan. 29 and host Armuchee.