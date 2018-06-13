Three-day camp coming up in July for local youth
The dedicated Rockmart High School girl’s cheerleading team is off to a great start with their summer practices and annual fundraiser.
Although head coach Jean Marie Tibbitts does not schedule mandatory practices during the summer, her cheerleaders are eager to attend and learn their competition routine.
On June 5, their first day of practice, all members of the girl’s varsity cheerleading team were present.
“This group of girls is pretty hard working,” Tibbitts said.
With such a competitive schedule of opponents, the team knows they must work hard to earn a spot competing on the floor at the state competition. “Our 2AA region is hard. The people in our region usually always make the top ten at state,” Tibbitts said.
Tibbitts recognizes Armuchee, Coosa and Pepperell as Rockmart’s main competition for the 2018 season.
Along with the hard work and preparation put towards their season, the cheerleaders participate in several fundraisers to cover uniform and competition costs.
One of their annual fundraisers is the Loud & Proud Cheer Camp for girls ages 3 through 5th grade.
The three-day camp will be held July 9 through July 11 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Rockmart High School gym.
Each day, the varsity cheerleaders will teach cheers and skills to be shown off by campers in a performance on July 11 at 12 noon.
The cost is $40 per child and $20 for each additional sibling; a camp t-shirt is included.
Registration will take place in the Rockmart High School gym each Thursday in June from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. after it began on June 8.
Please contact Jean Marie Tibbitts at jmtibbitts@polk.k12.ga.us or 678-464-3809 with any questions or for more information.