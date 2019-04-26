The Rockmart girls' tennis team is officially in the Final Four thanks to a decisive win over Dodge County. Now, boasting a 22-1 record, the girls need only a two more team wins to become the overall state champions.
In matches during the Elite Eight home stand against Dodge on April 25, Emma Evans won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, Mary Ella Owens followed close behind with a score of 6-3, 6-1 in No. 2 singles, and Mary Ann Earwood took No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-2.
Maddie Ann Harp and Precious Coleman took No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-0, but Dodge County's Megan Clanton and Abby Manning did deliver a loss to Rockmart by winning No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-0.
“This time of season, the girls know they just have to get on the court and play,” coach Kent Mathis said after the playoff victory. “Today particularly, I know Emma Evans just went out and dominated. 6,0 – 6,0. She went out in the very first game and she never let up. Mary Alla Owens finished very strong, and Mary Ann Earwood was the same way. The girls have played well today.”
Of note, with the win for Evans on the court against Dodge and with an appearance on the track later in the day, she now is a four-sport region champion after the Lady Jackets softball team won earlier in the school year and the basketball team took a region championship in the 2018-19 season.
Mathis continued his praise for the girls but mentioned they would be working on footwork and movement going forward. Whether they or not they become the overall champions, the Lady Jackets are still coming off another year at the top of their region.
The Lady Jackets are headed for Final Four play against Berrien, though no official date for play had been announced. The final four round has to be completed by Thursday latest.