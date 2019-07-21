The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs are starting off right in scrimmage play on the softball field in recent days.
Last Wednesday, July 17, the Lady Bulldogs hosted Rome for a pair of scrimmage games to help the teams get ready for the forthcoming start of the season in August.
Cedartown took a clean sweep in the pair of match-ups at home that didn't count toward their official record. In game 1 play, the Lady Bulldogs took a 3-2 win over the Lady Wolves, and then added to it with a 16-1 win in a second scrimmage of the evening.
Though it doesn't count toward the official record, the wins also marked the first two victories for new head coach Eddie Gambrell. His off-season goals have included working with the girls in drills and hitting, and bettering the facilities overall at Cedartown High School.
Gambrell comes in with an already great roster, but his preparations could take the Lady Bulldogs to another level.
Star player Marycille Brumby returns for her sophomore year this year, and the outfielder earned a scholarship from Columbus State this summer.
Infielders Alexis Poole, Kaylee Nickoloupolous, and Roslyn Blankenship are expected to have solid years as well. Along with this group of girls is Emma Tuck, a versatile sophomore who can play infield or outfield.
Catcher Madison Wigley will be entering her senior year, and will be behind the plate for returning pitcher Maddie Reynolds. New faces will surely join the varsity squad from Cedartown Middle School, including pitcher Reagan Clarke.
Cedartown softball will play a few scrimmages before the official start of the season. On Tuesday after press time, they were set to take part in the Carrollton Summer Bash before traveling to Cass for a scrimmage on the 29.
The first day of August will hold their final preseason game of the year, as the Lady Bulldogs will host Cass at CHS.