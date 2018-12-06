The Cedartown Lady Dawgs made the hour-and-a-half-long drive to Jasper to take on the Pickens Dragonettes on Tuesday afternoon.
Cedartown came into the matchup 3-0 on the season, but faced defeat for the first time this season in the matchup. In a hard-fought game, Pickens claimed a 57-42 victory.
Mykenzie Weaver, a junior guard for Pickens, played more like a senior at the college level during their win over the Lady Bulldogs.
She made quick cuts through the stout Cedartown defense look effortless, stole passes, and made in-transition layups on the other end of the court. After one quarter, the Dragonettes led 15-10- all 15 points were by way of Weaver.
The second period, unfortunately for the Lady Dawgs, yielded much of the same results. Just as it seemed Cedartown would make a comeback, Pickens began to pull away after Mykenzie Weaver continued to make shot after shot. At halftime the Dragonettes led 26-17, and Weaver contributed 23 of those points.
The Lady Dawgs stormed back in the third. After cutting the lead to one, however, the Dragonettes once again pulled away. This time, it would be for good.
Rather than continuing to run their offense solely through their stellar guard, they began spreading the ball out more often, getting more players on the scoresheet and making it harder for Cedartown to catch up.
In the end, the Lady Dawgs fell 57-42. However, this Pickens girls basketball squad is no pushover. They are annually a regional power in the North Georgia Mountain 4A region and their experience showed in the game. They came into the game 3-3 on the season and improved to 4-3 following the victory. Cedartown suffered their first defeat of 2018, bringing their season record to 3-1.
Despite taking the loss, a few Lady Dawgs had impressive nights on the scorecard: Keke Turner and Tamera Beeman both netted double-doubles in the matchup, finishing with double-digits in both points and rebounds. Sophomore guard Qiana Watson scored 12 points against the Dragonettes. Kamryn Frazier added 6 points and 8 rebounds, and freshman Marycille Brumby was unable to score but did grab 9 rebounds on Tuesday.