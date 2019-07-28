The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs softball team have been competing well against some talented area teams in their preseason scrimmages.
New head coach Eddie Gambrell said that this scheduling was intentional.
“I wanted to make sure we play top caliber teams so that we are ready for this region schedule. Everybody says that this is the toughest region in 4A for football, basketball, and baseball. The same can be said for softball.”
Cedartown softball is 4-0 versus Rome this preseason, as they won both double headers against the Lady Wolves. They have also taken part in numerous tournaments, including last week’s Carrollton Summer Bash.
“We played a tournament in Carroll County in June. The host team asked who I wanted to play, and I requested the best. Even though we were short a few girls, we took on teams like Bowdon who are constantly making runs in the state playoffs.”
A common theme this preseason is the absence of some Lady Bulldogs in these scrimmages. This is due to travel ball.
As Gambrell said, “It does not make me mad about travel softball. It’s a big thing now, and as long as they are playing somewhere, they are improving and that makes me happy.
“I just want to hammer home to the team that, although travel softball is important, I think high school ball matters more,” he said. “The memory tied to playing here lasts forever. When you return home after so many years and see the field you represented Cedartown on, it brings back a ton of feelings. I want the girls to experience that.”
Though this is his first year as CHS softball’s lead man, he is far from inexperienced. He has coached softball for five seasons previously, and has spent the past four seasons as the girls basketball coach at Cedartown.
“In my four years here, I have not missed a home game for the softball team. I love this program and know it is really special. We have a lot of potential on this roster.”
Finally, Gambrell says there is still work to do.
“The girls are doing great, but I am still getting them to understand the importance of working hard each day. Some of these games, we slack at the end. It may be enough to win the scrimmage, but we will not win against our region foes playing this way.”
Cedartown softball will play their final two scrimmages this coming week.
After press time on Monday, the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Bartow County for a match-up with Cass.
Their last scheduled scrimmage will be a home game versus those same Lady Colonels on Thursday. Both games will be broadcast on WGAA Radio (1340 AM, 106.1 FM, and Facebook Live).