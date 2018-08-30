The wins and losses of the early season for the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs volleyball program keep coming.
Cedartown sat at 3-4 (minus games that weren’t reported as of press time over the weekend online) with their latest wins coming over Hiram and Temple at home, while they fell to Pepperell during a trio of games over last week.
The Lady Bulldogs took a 2-0 victory over the Lady Hornets, and 2-1 loss to the Lady Dragons in an early week matchup on Aug. 21, and then followed that up by hosting Temple and Haralson County. A complete score wasn’t immediately available for Temple or Haralson.
Cedartown was also scheduled to play Woodland and Darlington last Saturday as well, but scores for those games also weren’t up by press time.
They’ve got a busy week ahead at Temple facing the Lady Tigers as well as Douglas County in a round robin on Tuesday after press time, and travel today to play South Paulding and Rome as the Lady Wolves host a trio.
They round out this week on the road against Rockmart, where they’ll also face East Paulding when the Lady Jackets host.
They’re back home after Labor Day to start off the region, hosting Central Carroll and Cartersville on Sept. 4, then host Darlington and Rockmart on Sept. 6.
