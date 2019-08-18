Cedartown softball has continued to strattle .500 in the first season of the Eddie Gambrell era. In all fairness, the young Lady Bulldogs have played some very tough teams.
After falling to annual area powerhouse Haralson County on August 10, Cedartown knocked off LaGrange for their first region win on Tuesday. The road win over the Lady Grangers snapped a four-game losing streak against them.
On Wednesday, Bremen caught fire in Polk County. Freshman Lady Blue Devil Zoe Cook blasted by the Lady Bulldogs, going 5-5 with a three run homer. She finished with 8 RBIs and 5 runs scored in their 15-7 victory.
After that unsuccessful showing versus Bremen, the team needed a miracle to topple their next opponent, the Central Lady Lions.
A miracle was extremely close to occurring.
Cedartown nearly upset a Central Lady Lions program that is only three seasons removed from a state championship. After forcing extra innings, the Lady Lions brought across one run in the top of the eighth. When all was said and done, Central won the match-up 5-4.
Redemption was much needed for the program heading into this weekend’s Lady Cat Classic in Dalton, but it unfortunately would not be on tap early on.
An 11-1 opening loss to Gordon Lee was followed by a 9-5 hiccup against Heritage late Friday night.
Thankfully, their four game losing streak would come to an end Saturday. Cedartown knocked off Adairsville 4-2 in game three of the tournament. In their final meeting at the Lady Cat Classic, the Lady Bulldogs scored the second-most runs they have all season in a 10-5 triumph over Ridgeland.
Finally, it seems as if Gambrell’s program has a little momentum heading into this week’s brutal schedule. On Monday, Cedartown will host the Haralson County Lady Rebels for a tough non-region game. Then, on Thursday, the squad will head to LaGrange for a meeting with Troup County- one of the top teams in the region.
If some things can go their way, the Lady Bulldogs (6-8 overall, 1-2 in region play) could find themselves near the top of the region standings.
As far as statistics so far this season goes, sophomore Marycille Brumby leads the team with a .484 batting average. Other leaders in that category include Rosalyn Blankenship (.406), Madison Wigley (.364), and Taylor Westmoreland (.333).
Brumby leads the Lady Bulldogs in RBIs at 8.
Madison Wigley and Carlie Holland are putting together solid seasons at the plate in that regard as well, with each driving in 7 runs. Blankenship and Kaylee Nikolopoulus have 6 RBI.
Juinor outfielder Reagan Peek hit her first home run of 2019 in this week’s win over LaGrange. She is the only Cedartown player to hit a dinger besides Brumby, who currently has two.
To tune into this week’s softball match-ups, listen to WGAA Radio (106.1 FM and 1340 AM) or watch their Facebook Live broadcasts. They’ll play Haralson again on Monday after press time, then head to Troup County on Thursday.