It’s not been easy for the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs in the early days of the 2018 softball season.
Cedartown is only 8 games into play for the year, and through those first have gone 3-5 overall (1-3 in Region 5-4A) and are right back into it after finally picking up their first win of the season after a break last week at home over Troup County.
They rebounded after going on a five-game skid against Haralson, Rockmart, Cartersville, LaGrange and Central.
Cedartown recovered themselves last Thursday against the Lady Tigers in a 10-2 win over five innings of play, putting up a 8 run second inning at home, and a two run third while going scoreless in the first and fourth.
The Lady Tigers only got a single run a piece in the first and fifth innings.
Meanwhile, The Lady Bulldogs recovered some more over the weekend.
Last Saturday, they played a double header at Darlington a took a game 1 win 13-4 in six innings in game 1, and 16-13 in game 2 to get to three wins on the season.
Cedartown is right back into region play this week, with a trip to Sandy Creek in store after press time on Tuesday. They then host Chapel Hill on Aug. 30, and get a four-day weekend for Labor Day before they return to host Cartersville as they get deeper into region play.
The Lady Bulldogs face more region competition and a double header at home against Armuchee on Sept. 8 before they head to Rockmart for the second round of the rivalry during the regular season on Sept. 12.