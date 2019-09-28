The seniors got it done.
In front of a packed house for Senior Night festivities, the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs knocked off Chapel Hill 5-2. The win in their final regular season game gives the team added motivation headed into the region tournament.
The final home game for seniors Katelyn Bates, Kianna Potts, Madi Reynolds, and Madison Wigley was a tight one. Cedartown, who finished third in Region 5-4A this season, failed to score first. In the road half of the first inning, Chapel Hill brought across one run. In the bottom of the second though, the Lady Bulldog offense exploded for three runs.
Their 3-1 lead lasted for most of the matchup. In the sixth, the Lady Panthers scored again to make it a one-run ballgame. Fortunately, a couple of insurance runs for Cedartown came across in the bottom half of the inning. After three outs in the seventh, the Lady Bulldogs finished off the season sweep of Chapel Hill.
First-year CHS Softball Head Coach Eddie Gambrell was very happy with the performance. “Anytime you can get a win in our region it’s a great thing, but when you do it on Senior Night, it is even more special,” said Gambrell.
“These seniors deserved it- they have put in many hours over the past 4 years and have been a very important part in the building of this program. I love them more than anything and appreciate the opportunity to coach them,” added Coach Gambrell, who splits duties now as Head Softball Coach and Head Girls Basketball Coach at Cedartown High School.