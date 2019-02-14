The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs basketball team clinched a playoff spot for the first time in a long time in last week’s region tournament.
Thanks to their 45-35 win in the opening round of the tournament over Cartersville last Wednesday, they will be playing in the postseason.
According to MaxPreps, this Friday’s first round playoff game will be the program’s first trip to the postseason in over a decade. Undoubtedly, this has been a long time coming for the Lady Bulldogs and their fourth-year Head Coach Eddie Gambrell.
Throughout the season, Gambrell said that the goal of the season was not only to make the state tournament, but to “give the people of Cedartown something to be proud of,” as he put it.
“I believe we have done just that.” Gambrell said. “I cannot be more proud of these girls for the time and effort they have put in to get to this point. We have put our program back on the map.”
Although this season was a huge step forward, their opponent will be one of the best teams in the state. Cedartown will take on the Madison County Lady Raiders in the first round. Madison County is 24-2 on the season, having finished as the first seed in Region 8-4A.
They have only lost one game since the new year, falling 56-50 to North Oconee back on Jan. 8. Following that loss, most of their games ended in blowout wins for the Madison County faithful.
It is not an impossible task to win, but it will be extremely difficult for Cedartown to come out on top. The Lady Bulldogs will need to play an all-around great game to move into the second round of the playoffs. The first round state tournament game will be played Friday at Madison County High School, with the tip off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.