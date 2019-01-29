If you were hoping for any kind of a close matchup in Saturday’s girls basketball game between Coosa and Cedartown, then you probably left the Dog House upset. However, if you came in ready to see the Lady Dawgs sweep the Lady Eagles on the season, you walked away happy.
Cedartown led Coosa 15-1 after one period, ensuring the first period all season that they have not allowed a basket to the opposition. For Lady Eagle faithful, it did not get too much better, as Cedartown held a 32-9 advantage at halftime.
Coach Eddie Gambrell rightfully put in reserves most of the second half, allowing backups such as Annalee Walters and Carlie Holland to receive playing time. As the final buzzer blew, the Lady Dawgs trotted to the locker rooms with smiles plastered on their faces following the 58-27 victory.
In the game, Keke Turner led all scorers with 16 points. Qiana Watson had a similarly good outing, finishing with 15 points. Freshman forward Marycille Brumby netted a double-double, tallying 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tamera Beeman had 11 points and 4 rebounds, and Kam Frazier added 5 points and 8 rebounds. Although she did not score Saturday, Zoe Diamond Paisley grabbed 7 rebounds.
This was the final non-region matchup of the season for Cedartown. The Lady Dawgs currently sit at 14-6 overall and 6-3 in region play heading into the final week of the regular season. They sit tied at second with Troup County in the region standings, but the Lady Tigers hold the advantage having won the only previous matchup this season.
Cedartown will look to beat Troup County this week- the game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but will be postponed due to weather. They will host region leader Sandy Creek for Senior Night on Friday before traveling to Chapel Hill on Saturday in the regular season finale. The top two teams in each region receive automatic playoff bids, and the other two bids in the region are decided in the region tournament. With a big week this week, Cedartown’s girls could outright clinch a bid to the state playoffs for the first time in a long time.
The Lady Bulldogs weekend win came on the heels of loss to Central at home 57-40, and a win early last week over LaGrange in an overtime win to sweep the Lady Grangers in region play for the 2018-19 season.