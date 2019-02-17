The Cedartown Lady Bulldogs put up a great effort against the state’s third-ranked team, but a second half comeback propelled the Madison County Lady Raiders to a 64-51 victory.
The playoff appearance was the first for the Cedartown girls basketball team in well over a decade.
Early on, all signs pointed towards an upset in the matchup. The Lady Bulldogs controlled the tempo throughout the first half, severely outrebounding the Lady Raiders.
Cedartown led 10-9 after one period and 30-24 at halftime. Midway through the third period, the Madison County offense caught on fire, led by sophomore Kayla McPherson and 6’1 Jordan Bailey- both of whom finished with over 26 points.
Senior Lady Bulldog Tamera Beeman was the team’s leading scorer, finishing with 14 points.
Keke Turner and Qiana Watson scored 13 and 10 points respectively. Kam Frazier had a great night grabbing offensive rebounds, netting 8 boards and having 9 points. Marycille Brumby had 5 points and 8 rebounds.
The loss brings the season to an end for Cedartown’s Lady Bulldogs basketball team.
Cedartown’s overall record finished at 16-11 -- their most wins in around 20 years.
They went 7-5 in region play, clinching the fourth seed in Region 5-4A.