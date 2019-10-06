They did it.
In unbelievable fashion, the Cedartown Lady Bulldogs powered all the way back from down double-digits late to defeat Chapel Hill in the region tournament last night.
The winner of the game would sure up the three-seed in Region 5-4A. The loser would be demoted to the four-seed, and thus would have to face a different region’s champion in the first round.
Therefore, a lot was at stake. Though motivated, Cedartown’s offense could not hang with the Lady Panthers attack early on. Chapel Hill opened scoring with five runs in the top of the second. Though the Lady Bulldogs would bring across a run in the third, a four-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning gave the Lady Panthers a 9-1 advantage.
The game was inching closer and closer to run-rule territory. Cedartown responded with two runs in the fifth, but a three-run sixth for Chapel Hill extended their lead to 12-3.
Then, the most miraculous comeback in Lady Bulldogs program history occurred.
It started slowly: Cedartown scored twice in the sixth. Headed into the final inning, Chapel Hill still lead 12-5.
After a quick top of the seventh, the fireworks blasted off. Cedartown scored eight runs in the final inning to earn the 13-12 victory. The comeback was sealed by senior Madison Wigley.
Worm, as her teammates call her, came through on a one-out base hit to right-center field with the bases loaded to get her team the three-seed in Region 5-4A.
Public Address announcer Shawn Smith arguably put it best: “In seven years announcing the CHS Lady Dawgs softball home games, I believe tonight was the best comeback I’ve ever seen.”
The fan support was the best it has been all season as well. Cedartown faithful packed the softball stands cheering on the Lady Bulldogs throughout the big region triumph.
Cedartown finishes up the regular season with a 17-15 record. Including region tournament games, CHS accumulated a 10-5 record versus Region 5-4A foes.
Up next for Cedartown softball is the GHSA State Playoffs. In the first round of the playoffs Cedartown will play at Flowery Branch. The Lady Falcons finished 18-10 overall and 10-4 in Region 7-4A. They earned the second seed in a very tough region that includes teams like Denmark, White County, along with private powerhouses such as Blessed Trinity and Marist.
The best-of-three stint with Flowery Branch will include two games on Tuesday, and the if-needed game three will be played Wednesday at FBHS.
The first-round playoff series will start up on Tuesday afternoon at Flowery Branch High School. Fans unable to make the trip to Hall County can tune into the game on WGAA Radio on the dial at 106.1 FM and 1340 AM, as well as their Facebook Live stream at Facebook.com/WGAARadio.