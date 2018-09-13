Homecoming is this week at both Cedartown and Rockmart High Schools, and on Friday night both campuses will get a halftime show featuring this year’s courts and a new queen crowned for 2018.
As the Cedartown Bulldogs welcome Southeast Whitfield Raiders to town, they’ll also be introducing 18 young ladies from the freshman through senior classes as this year’s court.
That list includes seniors Tamera Beeman, Madison Coffin, Holly Duncan, Faviana Escalante, Grayson Smith and Shae Smith.
Representing the junior class this year is Leslie Cervantes, Destiny Griffin, Alli Hicks and Raegan Westmoreland. The sophomore court is made up of Ava Allred, Emily Haney, Reagan Peek and Farleigh Glen.
Freshmen are being represented this year by Rossy Cruz, Alyssa Griffin, Graci McElwee and Gracee Privett.
Over on the other side of the county at the same time, Rockmart’s court will be presented during the first region game of the season against the visiting Armuchee Indians.
The court this year includes senior ladies Jennifer Crawford, Mallorie Dover, Logan Patterson, Anna Snider, Cambree Stanley, and D'Nya Wilson.
Juniors Carlee Graham and Valerie Williams, sophomores Cameel Owens and Shayla Stephens and freshmen Takiyah Cummings and Landyn Wigley round up the girl’s homecoming court for 2018.
The boys court is represented by seniors Sam Depew, Zoryan Hendricks, Grant Morris, Jesse Taff, Zabrion Whatley, and Kohl White.
Juniors Baye Blackwell and Jukeyvious Boozer, sophomores Allan Murrieta and Dalton Sprayberry, and freshmen Omarion Garrett and Cooper Yanzetich round out the court.
Rockmart’s homecoming parade was held ahead of the big game on Monday after press time (see the Sept. 19 edition for more photos.) The theme this year was “together we swarm” and several days of dressing up are also being held at the school this week.
Cedartown’s Homecoming Parade is being held this Friday on Main Street in downtown starting at 4:30 p.m.
It’ll include schools, community league teams and other entries, plus the Cedartown High School Bulldog Marching Band.
The Bulldogs also hosted dress-up days for their students, including the opportunity to take on memes and vines today, Disney and cartoon characters tomorrow, and are asked to wear Black and Red on Friday.
Check back in next week’s edition for more on Homecoming 2018.