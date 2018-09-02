Get the bike tires pumped up and the gears oiled for a ride tomorrow morning on the Silver Comet Trail of varying distances as part of continuing Labor Day tradition in Cedartown.
The GRITS Labor Day Bike Ride is starting with registration as early as 7:30 a.m. at the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot, located at 609 S. Main St., Cedartown. The rides start with a 100 km (or 62.1 mile) ride on the Silver Comet Trail, followed by a bike or roller blade ride for 27 miles leaving at 8:45 a.m., or a mile ride to the Alabama line and back beginning at 9 a.m.
Rest stops are setup every 10 to 15 miles on the trail, and those interested can also purchase t-shirts when they register.
Those interested in more information ahead of the morning ride can go to downtowncedartown.com.