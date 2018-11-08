Keep Polk Beautiful holds Fall plant day in Cedartown

Keep Polk Beautiful teamed up with volunteers to provide an update to the green space at the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot along the Silver Comet Trail in recent days, providing flowers and some cleanup work around the area with the help of Cedartown's Knights Ace Hardware. / Contributed by Randy Cook, Keep Polk Beautiful

Keep Polk Beautiful took another step closer to making the area a clean and pleasant place to live and visit with a trip to the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot in the past days. 

The organization had a Fall plant day at the depot with the help of Cedartown Knights Ace Hardware, who donated a few pots of flowers to help with the event. 

"KPB will be having a spring plant day in Rockmart," he said. "Sign ups for helping our green spaces are ongoing as well." 

Anyone interested in helping can contact Cook at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov, or by calling 678-246-1083.