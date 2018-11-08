Keep Polk Beautiful took another step closer to making the area a clean and pleasant place to live and visit with a trip to the Cedartown Welcome Center and Depot in the past days.
The organization had a Fall plant day at the depot with the help of Cedartown Knights Ace Hardware, who donated a few pots of flowers to help with the event.
"KPB will be having a spring plant day in Rockmart," he said. "Sign ups for helping our green spaces are ongoing as well."
Anyone interested in helping can contact Cook at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov, or by calling 678-246-1083.