Restaurant back open under new ownership
It was only two months ago that Rockmart locals were waving goodbye to one of the city’s most visited restaurants.
Thanks to the efforts of former employee Eric Tant, Knucklehead Cafe is now back in business and serving the burger, fries, and drinks the citizens had come to love.
Regulars and newcomers alike can grab a bite to eat during the business's new hours of Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. at its original location of 217 West Elm St.
Despite being under new ownership, the restaurant is very much still Knucklehead.
The vintage atmosphere remains, and the restaurant will likely continue being a hot spot for bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts. New events and items will work to keep the restaurant fresh, however.
“We hope everyone will come out and give us a try,” Tant said. “We have lots of new things going on.”
Knucklehead was previously owned and operated under the Running Wild group before closing its doors for unspecified reasons earlier in June.
Those interested in classic American foods or the culture should consider stopping by.