A brand new restaurant is now open to the public seven days a week in Cedartown, and brings a new taste for public consumption.
Hibachi, sushi and seafood are available at the newly opened Kizuna, located at 1579 Rome Highway in Cedartown. The menu includes a variety of Japanese-style hibachi options and dinner combinations, several sushi rolls to choose from and even more local seafood options like fried catfish and shrimp.
Prices range from $3.95 for a single sushi roll upward to $26.95 for the Seafood lover platter featuring shrimp, scallops and lobster. Lunch and Binto box specials are also available on the menu as well.
The restaurant’s staff gathered with local officials and the Polk County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 5 to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the new restaurant in the shopping plaza next to Walmart. They officially opened Saturday afternoon to the public for the first time.
Hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The restaurant offers dine-in or carry-out options. Call 678-901-1388 to place an order.