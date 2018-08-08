The Cedartown Kiwanis Club presented during a recent meeting Cedartown High School graduate Leslie Lopez with the Jack Lopez Memorial Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship was given to Lopez for her outstanding academic achievement in high school and civic involvement, according to a brief release from the club.
She will be attending Georgia Highlands College to earn an associate degree in biology.
Lopez then plans to purse a degree in veterinary science.
Cedartown Kiwanis president Carey Pilgrim presented Lopez with the scholarship during their opening meeting of August.