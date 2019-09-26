You've seen them in town helping others and maybe your grandparents or parents did, too. The Rockmart Kiwanis Club recently turned 80 years old, and its members have been benefiting local children through charity work and volunteering for just as long.
Few clubs get the chance to reach the diamond anniversary, so members from Rockmart Kiwanis and other community officials gathered together earlier this month to celebrate old memories while making new ones.
The birthday celebration brought members and guests together to not only enjoy dinner and reminisce over memories and photographs, but also to hand out awards as well.
For one especially devoted member, the September 17 celebration also acted as recognition for a lifetime of helping others. Allen Bullard – the longest serving member of Rockmart Kiwanis – received an Outstanding Member Award for his 48 years spent with the group.
Kiwanis has and always will be dedicated to improving the lives of children through community efforts, but as someone who has served for nearly five decades, Bullard was able to share details on how the organization has changed the way they approach that goal on both the local and international level over the years.
Perhaps the biggest change comes in the demographic that Kiwanis now accepts as members.
Considering how many women help to put on charities and events, it may be hard to believe that the organization was once open exclusively to men.
The change came in 1987, and while somewhat controversial at the time, women across the world have become some of the most essential and recognized members of the club.
“The change you really wanna talk about is when the women came in,” Bullard said. “In fact, there's more female members than there are male – and they do more work than the men. Overall, a very positive transition.”
Rockmart Kiwanis participates in various local charities such as Christmas For Kids, but Bullard recalled a time where the fundraisers were slightly different. He used to participate in a pancake breakfast where locals could buy tickets to eat as much as they wanted.
It wasn't easy, but the money earned would ultimately go back into the community. He and other volunteers would work shifts across a 12 to 13 hour work day, and while Rockmart Kiwanis doesn't do it anymore, decades of the tradition made a lasting impact on the city.
And just like the traditions changed, so did the community itself. Members naturally came and went over the club's 80 years, but the group they have now is passionate and ready to help the children who need it most. Bullard himself shows few signs of slowing down, and he mentioned he likes to see things through to the end.
“When I do something, I like to stick with it,” Bullard said.
Regardless of how the club changes, one thing citizens can count on is that the Rockmart Kiwanis Club is always accepting of those who want to help better the lives of local children. Among the events they help out with are the Polk County Special Olympics, the Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo, and many more.
One of their latest efforts is coming up in a few weeks at Rockmart's Riverwalk Festival on the Euharlee, where Kiwanis will be hosting their postponed Children's Charities Car Show on Oct. 19. Look for them in the Miller Funeral Home parking lot.
Those interested in Kiwanis can find more information by visiting https://www.kiwanis.org.