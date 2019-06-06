The annual fun at Kenview Farms for the Kids Fishing Rodeo is being pushed back a week.
With rain and thunderstorms expected for the area this weekend, organizers decided ahead of time to move the annual event to Saturday, June 15. Cpl. Chad Cox with the Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Law Enforcement division reported that weather was the main factor in pushing back the Kids Fishing Rodeo.
It also marks the first time it has ever been postponed.
The annual event will still be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenview Farms on Highway 113 for youth 15 and younger.
Additionally, no live bait or minnows are allowed to be used. There is an 8 fish catch limit per child.
The event is free, and the first 500 children will get a free t-shirt. Hourly drawings are also part of the day.