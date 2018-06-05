The annual Kids Fishing Rodeo is coming up this weekend in Rockmart for local residents to come enjoy.
Kenview Farms off Highway 113 in Rockmart will be hosting the Kids Fishing Rodeo, organized annually by the farm and the Department of Natural Resources.
The annual event starts at 8 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. Organizers are asking that youth 15 and under use only one fishing pole per child.
Additionally, no live bait or minnows are allowed to be used. There is an 8 fish catch limit per child.
The event is free, and the first 500 children will get a free t-shirt. Hourly drawings are also part of the day.
Visit their page on Facebook by searching for Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo for more information.