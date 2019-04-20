Since opening on March 1, Kids and More thrift store has been offering locals affordable clothing, furniture, baby items, and other general knickknacks from 640 Goodyear Ave., Rockmart.
Those interested in checking out one of the city’s newest stores can visit from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturday. The shop is closed on Sunday.
Right now, spring and summer clothes fill the store, and while kids apparel is naturally present, there are items for all age groups and sizes.
The store even has a selection of plus sizes available to those interested. Regardless of what customers are looking for, Kids and More prides itself on being a clean, organized place to do business.
“We keep it neat, clean,” Owner Bob said. “We’ve got a variety of clothes. We start at probably a dollar and work up into the $40-$50 range.”
A unique trait of the store is that more expensive clothing such as prom dresses, wedding dresses, and new clothing is sold at a discounted price as well. Lightly used shoes and other items are also sold well below their retail price.
“We’ve got some that are expensive,” Bob explained. “We’ve got wedding dresses, prom dresses. We have brand new clothing. We have something to fit every need. We have a lot of infant wear, but we go into even the plus sizes. We handle a little bit of furniture. We handle a lot of household décor, pots, pans, blenders, frying pans, toasters.”
Donations are welcome, and those looking to free up space in their closet can drop off items during the store’s regular hours.
Donated goods must be items in demand, and in particular, the owners are looking for blue jeans and larger men’s sizes.
“They (donations) have to be clean, on hangers, and of course in season. We have to need them,” Bob said. “It can’t just be any baby clothes.”
While turning a profit is a natural goal for Kids and More, the owners mentioned wanting to help out locals by supplying a clean place to shop for clean clothes.
“If you go around and look at some of the prices, we’re not here to get rich,” Bob explained. “we have some expensive things, $40 to $50, but they’re $80 to $90 normally. We’re here to give them a clean environment, clean clothes.”