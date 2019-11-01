It was finally time for someone outside of Polk County to win the Pigskin Picks contest, and a longtime local boy who moved out of town claimed this past week's prize.
Kenneth Maxwell of Carrollton - who also happens to be a Rockmart High graduate from years past - got the most games correct for Week 10's picks contest to take home the prize package.
Maxwell got to take home hair spray from Gary Martin of Martin’s Styling Center, a gift card from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, $5 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a lavender scented travel pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a travel cup from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, 25% off Custom Framing from Kiela’s Photo Lab, $10 gift card from Kroger and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
Of note from this past week, some picks did get printed incorrectly for the games themselves and the decision was made to remove those games from the Week 10 running. It also affected some Week 11 picks, which were also corrected.
Keep up with all the local, college and NFL football picks coming up for Week 12 at Polkpigskinpicks.com. There's just a couple weeks left to have a chance at weekly prizes, and a grand prize at the end of the season.