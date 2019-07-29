As the term of Development Authority of Polk County President and CEO Missy Kendrick comes to a close, she leaves behind a solid foundation for whoever is next to take the lead in helping business and industry grow locally.
Successes marked her three-year tenure as head of the DAPC, from providing assistance to existing industries like Meggitt and Kimoto Tech to expand their production capabilities, to finding a new home for a group like the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 926’s training facility.
“We’ve made a lot of progress and had a lot of successes,” Kendrick said. “I want that to continue. I want whoever comes behind me to pick up and push forward.”
She also added that in her time heading the Development Authority has seen renewed cooperation between the cities to see good growth come out of officials working together to bring new business partners to the county.
“I feel like to a certain extent we’ve bridged that gap,” Kendrick said.
She also was excited to have been a part of the renewal of the LEAD Polk program, having mentored and directed the past two groups of graduates in 2017 and 2018. Kendrick also thanked those she served with on the DAPC Board of Directors and the opportunity she was given to provide her services to the community.
“Our existing industry program, and the relationships we built with the Development Authority is also a real positive for Polk County,” she said. “Now our existing industries come to us when they need assistance.”
She also believes the DAPC board will find the perfect fit for Polk County once she begins her new role in Rome.
“I know that the momentum that we have now will continue,” she said. “That’s the only thing that I expect to happen.”
Kendrick, who finished out her final day on Friday, July 26, heads just 30 minutes north to take up her new duties as president of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority with hopes that her experience in Polk provides opportunities for both communities.
“I’ll have a relationship with whoever comes in, because we’ll be neighbors,” Kendrick said. “I look forward to strengthening the relationship between Floyd and Polk counties because I believe there are some areas where we can work together.”
Before her tenure as the DAPC’s president and CEO, Kendrick came to Polk County having served as the executive director for the
Barnesville-Lamar County Industrial Development Authority for 11 years, and was executive director of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority for almost four years.
Also, she served as chair of the Georgia Economic Developers Association in 2018.