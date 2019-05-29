State Rep. Trey Kelley is the newest member to be sworn in to the Cedartown Polk County Hospital Authority board during their May meeting on Tuesday.
Kelley (R-Cedartown) was voted and approved by the board during their April meeting, and will begin a new term set to last until 2021 on the CPCHA along with his other roles in Polk County.
The appointment also extends to a seat on the Polk Medical Center, Inc., board as well. Kelley was vetted by the nominating committee and unanimously voted into the pair of seats during their April 23 session.
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to serve our community in an additional capacity by being part of the Cedartown Polk County Hospital Authority board. Through my community involvement I have seen the benefits that this partnership with Floyd Medical Center has brought to Polk County residents, and I'm excited to work diligently with the rest of the board to build upon their successes."
Kelley's appointment comes after the close of a busy year amid his fourth term in office as the 16th District's representative at the state house. This year he served as the Majority Whip of the House, alongside committee assignments that included spots on Code Revision; Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications; Ethics; Health and Human Services; Higher Education; Judiciary; Rules and the Ways and Means committee.
He also in past sessions help craft and get approval for the Rural Hospital Tax Credit, which Polk Medical Center utilizes to help with a variety of community efforts like the partnership with the Rockmart Farmers Market and this year expanding MRI services, upgrades to the pharmacy and more.
Kelley is a 2008 graduate of Shorter University, a 2014 Georgia State University graduate of the Law School, and a practicing attorney at the Parker and Lundy Law Firm in Cedartown. He also is past president of the Cedartown Exchange Club, vice chair of the Board for Murphy-Harpst Children's Centers, the chair of Gov. Nathan Deal's 2010 and 2014 gubernatorial campaigns, and chair of the Polk County Republican Party.