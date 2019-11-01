State Representative Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) recently celebrated Georgia Pre-K week by reading to students at three elementary schools in Bartow and Polk counties.
As part of Georgia Pre-K week, which took place from October 7-11, 2019, Rep. Kelley read to a classroom at Taylorsville Elementary School, a classroom at Westside Elementary School and three classrooms at Cherokee Elementary School.
“Visiting the schools in House District 16 is always a valuable and rewarding experience, and Georgia Pre-K week is a tradition I look forward to each year,” said Rep. Kelley. “I am proud of our state’s Pre-K program, which builds an educational foundation for our children and invests in bright young minds.”
Voices for Georgia’s Children, which hosts Georgia Pre-K Week, gave this brief history on Georgia’s Pre-K program: “In 1992, Governor Zell Miller launched a pilot program called Georgia Pre-K. The lottery-funded program served 750 four-year-olds in the state. Georgia Pre-K is a voluntary, free program available to all of Georgia’s four-year-olds regardless of parental income. Now, 27 years later, the program has laid a solid foundation for academic excellence and future success in the lives of approximately 1.6 million children.”
Kelley also had a recent visit with Northside Elementary students to talk about government as well.