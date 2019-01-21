It was a busy first week back for State Rep. Trey Kelley under the gold dome in Atlanta, with a new leadership role as Majority Whip and several speeches and ceremonies to take part in.
Among those first items of business was to take the oath of office with his wife Amy and family in tow for the start of his latest two-year term representing Polk and portions of Haralson County.
His constituents remain his top order of business as he sat down on Friday afternoon for a phone interview feeling the ill effects of being somewhat under the weather all week, but also said he’s keeping busy with his new duties as the real first week of business got underway on Tuesday after press time.
It’s budget week at the State Capitol in downtown Atlanta, which means one thing: bouncing back and forth between GOP members and the state house leadership negotiating what representatives will and won’t support as Fiscal Year 2020 planning continues.
Governor Brian Kemp during his first address to the two houses laid out an ambitious agenda for Georgia in the years ahead, and Kelley is right in the thick of it.
Kelley said that “we’re still processing it” in terms of what Kemp proposed, but mainly his ideas are right in line with where the Republican caucus wants to keep the focus in financial terms. Lower taxes, helping teachers after previous salary cuts and austerity moves, and most importantly keeping a focus on rural health care.
In the midst of the leadership team, Kelley said positive feedback is coming in thus far from what Kemp has called for during last week’s State of the State address.
“What we've heard so far is positive feedback,” Kelley said. “Governor Kemp is keeping the promises he made on the campaign trail.”
Among those is a $3,000 this year for all teachers statewide, with additional increases in salaries coming through 2020 and 2021. Gov. Kemp also called for $30,000 per school safety grants that can be used at the discretion of local level leaders to determine how best to keep students safe in the classroom.
He said he felt encouraged by the requests from Kemp for the budget in 2019. Kelley added that teachers have reached out to him as well about the increases in pay and security funds to say they are pleased with the positive additions for school districts statewide.
Kelley added as well that rural health care and broadband remain top priorities, especially when it comes to keeping Georgians healthy statewide.
“The Governor highlighted a plan to expand health care access in our parts of our state, and I think that's going to be an important piece as we continue to work on access for rural communities to top-notch health care,” Kelley said.
The real meat of the work on the budget will continue this week after the return back to business from the nationwide remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Kelley was back in the district over the weekend and was slated to take part in events including the YWTSA’s annual Youth Parade of Talent this past Sunday, and on Monday night at the auditorium for 30th annual Community Relations Commission celebrations.