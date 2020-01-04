State Rep. Trey Kelley got an honor from one of his Alma mater's in recent days in recognition of all he's done over the past years since gradation.
The Georgia State University Alumni Association named Kelley to the 2020 Class of their 40 Under 40 graduates who have made an impact once they've finished their degrees.
Kelley, who finished his law degree at Georgia State with the Class of 2014, continued during that time to represent the 16th District at the state house and began working for Parker and Lundy in Cedartown once he earned his Juris Doctorate. Alongside several committee appointments in the house, Kelley is the Majority Whip for the upcoming term.
"I’m honored to be selected for the 2020 Georgia State University 40 under 40. GSU has distinguished alumni spread across the world and I feel blessed God has given me the opportunity to be recognized on this prestigious list," Kelley said.
Started in 2018, the 40 Under 40 program recognizes and honors the most influential and innovative graduates who embody the values of Georgia State.
“There are remarkable doers, creators, innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs — individuals making their mark in every imaginable field — among Georgia State University alumni,” said Christina Million, (MBA ’00) Georgia State associate vice president of alumni relations. “The 40 Under 40 awards celebrate the Panthers who are making a difference in their organizations and communities — from government to entertainment, and academia to Fortune 500 companies, and everything in between.”
The 2020 class of 40 Under 40 alumni will be honored at the 40 Under 40 Awards ceremony and reception on March 26 at The Fairmont, 1429 Fairmont Ave. NW. The event is open to the public. Beginning in January, tickets may be purchased for $40 at pantheralumni.com/40under40. Sponsorships are also available.