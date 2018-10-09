The Cedartown Junior Service League was honored in past days to take in financial help from Polk County’s state representative.
The 16th district’s Trey Kelley provided a generous donation of $500, with the CJSL’s Jennifer Ruff on hand to take it in. .
Ruff, chairperson for the Hearing and Vision Committee, leads a group of CJSL members who are responsible for conducting assessments for first, third, fifth, seventh and 1oth grade students enrolled in Polk County Schools.
Ruff said that “we’re thrilled to receive this donation to help purchase a new audiometer for continuing to provide quality assessments.”
The Cedartown Junior Service League purpose is for its members to grow in Christian life by serving God, the community, and fellow man through general charity work and special emphasis on child welfare.