Work under the Georgia Dome is even busier this year for Polk County’s own Trey Kelley, who continues his work undaunted as the 2019 Majority Whip within the chambers of the state house.
As the legislature passed by the 20-day mark of the legislative session well on their way to Crossover Day, when bills go from one chamber to the other for reconciliation or to find their way to a committee for further consideration in 2020.
With only a few days left before that date falls on the calendar, the representative for the 16th district finds himself right in the middle of the work to get important items voted on and sent over to the state senate.
Among the work already completed is an amended state budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which Kelley highlighted an additional increase for help for South Georgia for hurricane relief to help farmers who were hurt by Hurricane Michael.
“We started by finding $10 million in the amended budget in the House, and the Senate found $8 million on their side, and then another $2 million, so $20 million in disaster relief funding will be going to South Georgia,” Kelley said. “That will allow us to help a large number of families hurting in South Georgia, and also help the top industry in our state at a critical time.”
Additional funding promised by Governor Brian Kemp to increase teacher salaries in the state is also forthcoming, with a $3,000 increase in pay expected for educators as part of the amended budget this year.
Though he said the numbers are still in the works for the state’s 2020 budget and finalizing the 2019 figures, it isn’t all about dollars and cents. The legislature is also focused on some legislation meant to make it easier for Georgians serving at bases around the state or overseas take care of legal obligations and family affairs. Kelley pointed to forthcoming laws like House Bill 25, which helps those who are being sent overseas on orders have a path to get out of contracts like gym memberships or service agreements.
For instance, if a service member signs up for cable service with a contract for a low rate that locks in subscribers for a year or more and then gets orders to relocate to a new base, if the service isn’t available where they are heading they have avenues to now get out of that contract. The legislation is meant to bring Georgia in line with federal law already approved, Kelley said.
He also pointed toward House Bill 59 as another example of how the state legislature seeks to help the families of service members as well.
“We recognize that our military families get moved around, and the toll it has on everyone as a family tries to get everything in order before they relocate to a new community,” Kelley said. “This will help those families by allowing them to enroll their children in school before they arrive, and have the opportunity for students to get into classes they need. So with this bill, we’re working with local school districts to allow for families to not yet be a physical resident of community, but when they get their orders where they’re going to be, the law will allow for those orders to stand in for residency to get children pre-enrolled in school.”
Work also continues on critical issues for all parts of the state, like continuing to improve health care opportunities for urban and rural communities alike and on big projects like expanding access to high speed internet to all corners of Georgia.
Several pieces of legislation are working through committees and heading toward votes on the issue of increasing access to broadband internet in rural parts of the state, and one of those means to expand competition and open up market access to new providers.
House Bills 22 and 23, and their Senate Counterparts Bills 2 and 17 - along with four other pieces of legislation between both chambers, totaling 12 for the time being before reconciliation of the language - looks to allow electric and telephone cooperatives to provide internet access should they wish to make the investment in infrastructure to customers within their operating area.
So for instance Carroll EMC could if bills are approved by the legislature and signed into law expand their services and provide internet access to distant locations in Polk County. Programs are also in the works to get a better sense of connectivity issues, and how grant money for infrastructure investments might be best used in the near future.
House Bill 23 is well on its way toward Gov. Kemp’s desk.
Kelley said this issue alone is one the state looks to seek solutions from many different areas as internet connectivity remains an central focus in the lives of every Georgian.
“This legislation is good for us all, because ultimately it means expanding connectivity for everyone,” Kelley said. “It brings in new competition and helps develop that market in rural Georgia that we need.”
One item Kelley is looking forward to this session is a visit from his father.
As the session nears a close in March, Kelley will get to enjoy an additional honor for himself and his family. Cedartown High School head football coach Doyle Kelley, who is also a local pastor at Worldview Baptist Church, will get to be Chaplain for the Day.
Kelley was already a busy man in the state capitol. His committee assignments ranged from Judiciary to Ways and Means before he took on the role of Majority Whip, already kept him on a move constantly from one meeting room to the next. Yet he remains diligent in his focus toward his constituents in the 16th district and to ensure he can help with problems that come before Polk County.
It sometimes means that even when he’s off for the weekend, he’s still busy. After breakfast at Ham and Egg Day for the Optimist Club in Cedartown on a recent Saturday, he hopped in the car for a trip to Tuscaloosa, and spent the more than two hour drive with his head buried in legalese. He said he reads every piece of legislation that is coming before the House.
“It's certainly a big responsibility, and it is about time management,” Kelley said. “I'm trying to live up to the expectations of my district and my Caucus. They put a great amount of trust in me, and I appreciate it.”
He added that he understands well the meaning behind a long famous quote: “with great power comes great responsibility.”