A hike is coming up this morning in the Cedartown area that will give people the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors. The weather forecast for the morning should provide a chilly and overcast hike.
Join Keep Polk Beautiful free of charge for the morning hike for one of their first events of 2020 promoting the natural beauty of all the various recreation sites around the county.
Executive Director Randy Cook said the 2 1/2 mile trek on the Pinhoti Trail will get underway at 10 a.m. and that participants are meeting at Hematite Lake, located on Santa Claus Road near the intersection with Parrish Road. Cook will be waiting for participants at the site before the hike begins.
Additionally, those who aren't sure how to get out to Hematite Lake can meet up at 9:30 a.m. in the courthouse parking lot on East Avenue with Larry Tolbert, who will be leading vehicles out to the location.
No signups are required, and free snacks and drinks will be provided.
Cook added that those who come out will also receive a free tree seedling to take home and plant while supplies last.
Those interested in more about the forthcoming hike can contact Cook at 678-246-1083 or by email at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.