Interested in getting outdoors during the winter while the weather is still good? Keep Polk Beautiful is planning their next event for 2020 to get people active in nature in the days to come.
Join the organization free of charge for a morning hike on Saturday, January 18. Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook said the 2 1/2 mile trek on the Pinhoti Trail will get underway at 10 a.m. and that participants are meeting at Hematite Lake, located on Santa Claus Road near the intersection with Parrish Road.
No signups are required, and free snacks and drinks will be provided.
Cook added that participants will also receive a free tree seedling to take home and plant while supplies last.
Those interested in more about the forthcoming hike can contact Cook at 678-246-1083 or by email at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.